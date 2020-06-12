Change at the top for The Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, in Thunder Bay

The Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, in Thunder Bay, Ont., is set to see a changing of the guard in its top ranks.

At a virtual ceremony on Thursday, Lieutenant colonel David Ratz handed command of the Canadian Armed Forces Unit to Lieutenant colonel Mark Singleton.

The move comes as soldiers are being deployed domestically, as part of Operation Laser to help the nation deal with the on-going COVID-19 Crisis.

The two men have - and will continue - to play key roles in ensuring troops in northwestern Ontario are up to the task when called upon.

Ratz began his career as part of a summer job back in 1982 with the old Summer Youth Employment Program.

He said his service has mainly been in Canada although it did include some training activities in the United States.

Ratz said one major highlight happened in 2014.

"I got to lead the Arctic response company group to go up to Nunavut where we had to learn how to live and operate at minus 50," said Ratz. "And that was a big challenge. Over the years I've met lots of good people in the military and developed some solid friendships. I've also had the opportunity to train and develop lots of young soldiers and see them mature and advance."

One of those young soldiers was Mark Singleton who Ratz noted was "a fresh faced recruit with lots of hair" when they first met.

Now, after 38 years, Singleton is taking over command from Ratz.

Singleton said his role will present a new challenge in these changing times.

"Moving forward, we still have to train our soldiers," he said. "At the core of it, the military does have to do some form of physical training. so we've had to really adjust in how we do things. Normally the summer period has a three to four month block that is dedicated to career courses and basic training courses and we've more or less lost a significant portion of that."

Singleton said being second in command to Ratz for a long period provided him with a lot of opportunity to learn.

"When a challenge was presented ,I had my own opinions," said Singleton,"But I also got to see his thought process going through that. So what I'm taking moving forward is the ability to look at the soldiers that you have on your command and adapt to their needs. Something that I've witnessed and will be bringing forward."

While Ratz is handing over leadership of the LSSR, he said he is not leaving it entirely.

"I've been told I have an appointment as an instructor coming up in Toronto," he said. "I'll be teaching senior officers there for the next couple of years. They'll be done virtually from home so it won't have as much of an impact on my my family time. So I'm looking forward to that."