'These are very tough times for businesses,' says Thunder Bay chamber of commerce president

The head of Thunder Bay's chamber of commerce says the ongoing uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on business owners.

A new wave of restrictions and a second state of emergency went into effect in Ontario last week as modelling shows new cases could rise every day by thousands.

"People are exhausted. They're just so afraid of what this means for their business, for their employees," Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce president Charla Robinson said.

"There's a lot of emotions and frustration in that because it's so uncertain. Things continue to change. We don't know where we'll be in four weeks."

Robinson said many businesses had questions in the initial days following the provincial government's stay-at-home-order announcement last week, but most have since been answered as more clarity has been provided.

Last Friday, the government opened its Ontario Small Business Support Grant, which provides between $10,000 and $20,000 for businesses impacted by the province-wide shutdown that began on Boxing Day with under 100 employees who can prove they suffered a revenue reduction in April 2020 of at least 20 per cent compared to the previous year, or are new businesses.

While Robinson commended the province for the program, in which the money doesn't have to be repaid, she said the economic toll of the pandemic is going to be huge.

"That's a drop in the bucket for many businesses," she said.

"There's going to be really tough conversations happening between a lot of business owners about how we move forward, and can we move forward. It's a very difficult time. These are very tough times for businesses."

Robinson encouraged people to support businesses through curbside pickup and takeout, as possible.

"I think we all just really want this to be over," she said. "We want the vaccine rolled out, so we can get back to a more normal society and businesses can get back to doing what they do best."