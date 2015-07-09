Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce backs call for national basic income program

Business leaders in Thunder Bay support the decision by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to advocate for a national universal basic income program.

A policy resolution was passed at the virtual Canadian Chamber of Commerce's annual general meeting last week to call on Ottawa to create a program and assess potential costs, benefits and challenges of a nationwide basic income social assistance program.

The resolution was co-sponsored by the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce and advanced by the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

Thunder Bay and Hamilton were locations where the former Liberal provincial government had implemented a basic income pilot program. The program, which was supposed to run for three years, was cancelled by the newly elected Progressive Conservative government after just over one year.

Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce president Charla Robinson said the city has seen the positive impact of basic income.

"Just having your basic needs met through a basic income, anecdotally we understand has changed many lives even for that short period," Robinson said. "They have been able to pull themselves out of poverty and move forward to more productive and rewarding lives."

Financial relief efforts, like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic have renewed calls for the federal government to take a look at a national basic income program.

Ruth Westcott, a Thunder Bay resident who participated in the program, said she's happy to see the chambers of commerce join the call for a national program.

She said the provincial pilot program allowed people to live above the poverty line and pursue job or education opportunities they wouldn't have been able to otherwise.

"When we don't have rules that force you into the worst jobs on offer, people are much more likely to become self-supporting through work," Westcott said. "Basic income engenders trust in each other, trust in authorities and trust in ourselves. It turns people into the kind of citizens we want them to turn into."