Training, skilled trades among topics in Ontario finance minister's address to Thunder Bay chamber

The president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce said she was happy to hear Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy speak about pandemic recovery during a luncheon address in the city on Wednesday.

"It's helpful to know that the government understands that their role is not yet done and that they are still looking to how they can help businesses to recover," chamber president Charla Robinson said. "Training will be a really important part of that."

"He talked about the skilled trades, and the importance of helping to also bring those most impacted by the pandemic back to work," Robinson said.

Other measures outlined by Bethlenfalvy included broadband infrastructure, tax credits, and other supports for businesses and workers, as well as attracting more workers into the skilled trades, Robinson said.

Robinson said the chamber was able to raise concerns about business closures, particularly as concern about the delta variant of COVID-19 grows.

"How can we ensure that businesses aren't required to close again, and that the government will be supporting businesses through whatever they're asked to do in the future?" Robinson said. "It was more of a dialogue than any specific key answers to some of those questions, but definitely a great opportunity for us as the Thunder Bay business community to ensure that the minister and his team understand that these are important issues for our community."

Robinson said businesses should be able to stay open, but with capacity limits, should COVID-19 cases rise in the region in the future.

"I still believe that is an important policy approach, that we hope the government will implement," she said. "We don't think that businesses should have to continue to carry the burden of this pandemic by being required to close their doors."

"The government needs to provide supports to ensure that they are able to be open, whether that's things like rapid tests, which we are providing with the government support to small business, whether that's things like proof of immunization, if cases rise," Robinson said. "Perhaps those that aren't immunized will be the ones that may not have the same accessibility to certain businesses, rather than requiring those businesses to close for everyone."