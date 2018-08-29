Chamber of Commerce releases platform for a 'stronger community' in Thunder Bay, Ont.

With the municipal election coming in October, the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce released an election platform that outlines its three pillars for a strong, resilient community.

Titled the "City of Opportunity," the platform outlines the chamber's three pillars and 10 recommended action items that it believes are needed to support the development of opportunities for all residents in Thunder Bay.

"We have three pillars — visionary leadership, economic opportunity and quality of life —​and under each of those pillars there are some steps we want [city council] to take," Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce president Charla Robinson told CBC News.

She said under the visionary leadership pillar, the goal is for city council to look to the future and provide partnerships and collaboration opportunities, while the economic opportunity pillar focuses on reducing red tape and making it easier for residents to take on new challenges and ventures.

Under the quality of life pillar, the platform recommends city council work with stakeholder groups to develop a long-term strategy for addressing homelessness, addiction, mental illness and crime.

President of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, Charla Robinson said she believes by adopting the three pillars and implementing the 10 actionable items, the city's next council can build a place full of opportunities for every resident. (Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce)

"This whole document is around trying to build a stronger community and a community where there's opportunity for everyone rather than some people being left behind," Robinson explained.

After consulting with nearly 200 businesses and charitable organizations, she said they were told regulations need to be more flexible and city council members need to be open for change.

"People are looking for different things now from the businesses that they want, from the kinds of services that they want [so] you need to adjust. We need the city to adjust ...in order to become a city of opportunity," Robinson said.

She said they will now be going to each city council candidate to ask for their support, feedback and opinions on its platform.

"Probably two weeks before the election, we'll be publishing the responses from the candidates so that everybody has had some time to review them," Robinson said.

"We're asking everyone in the community to take a look at the platform and use them as tools for discussion when candidates are coming to their doors."

The complete City of Opportunity platform can be viewed and downloaded from the Chamber of Commerce website.