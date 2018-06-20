A northwestern Ontario Indigenous community has high hopes for its ongoing restoration of a historic tourist lodge.

The Red Rock Indian Band purchased the century-old Chalet Lodge in 2008. The 22-acre lodge property includes the lodge itself, a three-bedroom house, and 14 cabins; all were officially added to the Lake Helen Reserve in 2017.

Volunteer project coordinator Louise Dupuis shows the Chalet Lodge cabins, and talks about the work done to restore six of them. 0:23

The lodge was built in 1920 by CP. The 3,500-square-foot building and its cabins were used to house guests of the railway and other dignitaries, said Louise Dupuis, volunteer coordinator of the restoration project.

"At one time, it had over 20 cabins, and it could actually accommodate 60 people," Dupuis said.

A 'gem of northern Ontario'

The band now has plans to turn the lodge into a tourist centre, that can be used for conferences, retreats, weddings, or simply spending time by the lake.

"When we put together this project, the whole idea was to have a place that is owned by the people, and run by the people, for the people," she said. "The ultimate goal of this place is to have a hub to house experiential tourism."

Dupuis said the lodge has a new kitchen, and six of the cabins have been overhauled (although they likely won't be ready for use this summer).

Volunteer project coordinator Louise Dupuis discusses some floor plan changes to the century-old building that allowed for the creation of a new, grand entryway, as well as some other upgrades being made to the lodge. 1:09

She said the main building is scheduled to open to the public on Thursday, June 21, which is National Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The property is serviced by electricity, water, and septic tanks, and includes a sauna and indoor pool, according to the project page on the band's website.

"I am excited about this," Dupuis said. "It is going to be so good for the band, but also for the township of Nipigon."

"This is going to be a real gem of northern Ontario. I believe it."