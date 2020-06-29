Cement truck fires in Thunder Bay, Ont., under investigation

Thunder Bay firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed two cement trucks on Friday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Island Drive Bridge area in Thunder Bay after a large plume of smoke was seen in the area.

Responding firefighters saw the smoke, but took some time to find an access route to the site.

When the route was found, firefighters discovered two cement trucks on fire.

One of the trucks had a burning engine compartment, while tires on both trucks were burning.

Firefighters used roof-mounted water nozzles on a pumper truck to knock down the largest flames, and proceeded to extinguish any lingering hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and anyone with information is asked to contact Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.