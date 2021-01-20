Leave your well wishes for Superior Morning's longtime host

Join us

Tune into our special live broadcast on Friday, January 29 between 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. as we wish Lisa a fond farewell. As you can hear below, she arrived in 1992 to produce the morning show.

Superior Morning will broadcast the best of Lisa's archived interviews, where she's spoken with thousands of community members over her two decades on-air. Outdoor Columnist Gord Ellis will also reminisce on some of the adventures taken together across northwestern Ontario.

We want to hear from you!

Hosted by Amy Hadley, the show will also feature YOU, the listener. You are what has made Superior Morning so special to Lisa, and we hope you will join us in wishing her the best in retirement.

Please leave your comment below. You can also call our talkback line to have your message played on air: 807-625-5077 or 1-888-625-5077.

You can also send us a message on CBC Thunder Bay's Facebook page.