A patio project in Thunder Bay's north core has received a financial boost from the city.

The Waterfront District BIA launched its StrEATery project in early July.

One lane of traffic on Red River Road, between Court and St. Paul streets, has been shut down to allow for businesses in the northwestern Ontario city to establish patios and vending stalls.

The StrEATery is expected to run throughout July and August.

On Tuesday, the city's Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) announced it was providing $40,000 in funding to support the project.

"The Board of Directors for the CEDC is pleased to be able to support initiatives like the StrEATery project," Craig Urquhart, CEDC board chair, said in a statement. "This kind of initiative where multiple local businesses can benefit is crucial to Thunder Bay's economic development particularly at a time like now, when we need it most."

The CEDC said the funding will support the StrEATery in several ways, including helping with the costs of placing stone barriers, planters, signage, and picnic tables.

The funding will also help with hiring security, renting and cleaning portable washrooms, and marketing and insurance costs.

Twenty restaurants are participating in the StrEATery, which is expected to generate $1.9 million in sales during its first year, the CEDC said.