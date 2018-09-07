Howling for hockey? Wake up with the Thunderwolves

CBC Thunder Bay and the Lakehead University Thunderwolves are joining forces once again this September to showcase some of the city's best hockey talent.

The third-annual CBC Wakes Up with the Wolves Hockey Edition comes to Fort William Gardens, in the northwestern Ontario city, bright and early on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

It will be a special morning of radio and hockey, with host Lisa Laco and the rest of the CBC Superior Morning team broadcasting live from the arena as the Lakehead University Thunderwolves men's hockey team plays a fast-paced Blue vs. White intrasquad game on the ice.

CBC Wakes Up with the Wolves 2018 is taking place Tuesday, Sept. 18. (Lakehead University Thunderwolves)

This exciting three-period, one-hour game will feature:

The players in full uniform

Referees

The singing of O Canada

Fully lit scoreboard with music pumping through the speakers

The CBC Blue vs. White trophy on the line​

Wolfie!

Fans who come out can also win plenty of Thunderwolves and CBC swag. Coffee and refreshments will be on hand, as well.

The doors of the Fort William Gardens will open at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, with the puck set to drop at 7:00 a.m. The game ends at about 8:00 a.m.