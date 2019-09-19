CBC Thunder Bay 'Wakes Up With the Wolves' as Team White captures 2019 bragging rights

The start of the hockey season is a time when there are no teams ahead of you in standings It's a time when you can dream about the success of your team. We'll hear from the coach of the Lakehead University men's hockey team about his hopes for the upcoming season. 6:50

The Lakehead Thunderwolves Team White captured the 2019 Bill McDonald Cup Thursday morning, wrapping up CBC Thunder Bay's latest Wake Up With the Wolves special.

Superior Morning popped-up with the Thunderwolves hockey program at Port Arthur Arena for the annual instalment of the Blue vs. White game and radio special. Head coach Andrew Wilkins said the competitive scrimmage was also the first time the players saw their names on the backs of the jerseys they will wear during the 2019-2020 season.

That's happened "for the past couple of years," Wilkins said. "They just got their equipment sized up yesterday and everyone's looking fresh."

"It's an opportunity for the guys to show what we've talked about, what we've been practicing," the second-year bench boss said. "I know it's just an intrasquad scrimmage but it's time to show what we've been working on."

The game is "a good assessment, too."

The Thunderwolves are looking to rebound this year after missing the OUA playoffs in 2018-2019.

Wilkins said his time behind the bench so far has been a good learning experience.

"I think the biggest thing in our league, there was so much parity," he said. "For us, it's just a matter of being consistent and when the good times are good, not to get too high and when it's bad, don't get too low."

"Ultimately, in this league, you just need to keep progressing, keep working through it and if you do that, with a good group of character [players], you should be OK."

Wilkins also played for the Thunderwolves from 2009 to 2014.

For two returning players, Cooper Leitch and Tomas Soustal, they said they're looking forward to another season and the support of the Lakehead campus and Thunder Bay community.

"It's awesome, I mean ... a lot of our fans are actually students themselves so it's a lot of support from that avenue as well," Leitch said. "The teachers at LU do a great job at keeping us in the loop when we're away on the road trips and stuff like that."

"The support's been awesome."

The players, too, reciprocate, making numerous visits to elementary schools throughout the season, connecting with young fans.

"It's awesome to go to kids and actually have contact, like face-to-face with them," Soustal said. "It's been good."

The Lakehead University men's hockey team is suiting up for the annual CBC Blue versus White intrasquad game. Cooper Leitch and Tomas Soustal are both on the team. 6:30

The Thunderwolves open up their 2019-2020 season on the road as they take on the Guelph Gryphons on Sept. 27 and 28 in southern Ontario. They were originally scheduled to be on the ice at Fort William Gardens on Sept. 20 kicking off a pair of games that weekend, but complications with ongoing maintenance work at the arena scuttled those plans.

Lakehead athletics director Tom Warden said there are options for season ticket holders to recoup those lost games, including:

Using them as vouchers for two other regular season games

Using them both as a voucher for one playoff game

Donate them back to the Fort William Gardens box office where they will be given to an athlete competing at the upcoming Special Olympics Winter Games.

"It's an unfortunate situation so we wanted to make sure that our fan base, our season ticket holders that are important to us, were treated fairly," Warden said.