Here's how you can take part in CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season this year

Sounds of the Season is our annual holiday fundraiser in support of the Regional Food Distribution Association. Our goal is to raise money, donations and awareness for those facing food insecurity in Thunder Bay.

According to Feed Ontario's 2022 Hunger Report, over 587,000 people accessed food banks in Ontario between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, visiting over 4.3 million times. Ontario Foods also saw a 15% increase in the number of visits over the previous year. 1 out of every 3 visitors was a first-time user, meaning they had never needed support from food banks until this year.

Throughout this month-long campaign, we take time to tell the stories of those in need in our community and highlight the people and organizations working to help those impacted by food insecurity.

Tune in to CBC Thunder Bay's on-air programs and digital sites during December to learn about food insecurity in Thunder Bay and how you can help make the season kind for our neighbours experiencing hunger.

In 2021, you helped us raise over $4,000. Thank you for your generous support of CBC Sounds of the Season!

Join us this year and help support those experiencing hunger in our community. Donate to RFDA here.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information and updates.

Donate to win!

Donate $25 or more to CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season and your name will be automatically entered into a random draw to win one of 25 limited edition CBC Thunder Bay prizes.

Winners will be contacted by January 31, 2023. Full rules and regulations here.