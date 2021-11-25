This is a month of virtual giving in support of the RFDA

(CBC)

Sounds of the Season is our annual fundraiser in support of the Regional Food Distribution Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our city are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.

Sounds of the Seasons is going to look a little bit different this year because of COVID-19. While we can't gather in person, we can still come together to fight hunger in our community. Throughout the month of December, Superior Morning will be sharing stories to highlight the people and organizations working to help those impacted by food insecurity, and tune into Up North on Friday, December 17th for a special day of Sounds of the Season programming.

Last year, Sounds of the Season raised over $14,500 in donations. Please help us top that this year!

Donate to win!

Throughout the month of December, donate $25 or more to the RFDA and you will be eligible to win one limited edition CBC Thunder Bay prize pack!

Your name will be entered into a draw. Winners will be drawn randomly and contacted by January 31, 2021. Full rules and regulations here.