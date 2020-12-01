This is a month of virtual giving in support of the RFDA

(CBC)

Sounds of the Season is our annual fundraiser in support of the Regional Food Distribution Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our region are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.

Sounds of the Seasons is going to look a little bit different this year because of COVID-19. While we can't gather in person, we can still come together to fight hunger in our community.

Throughout the month of December, CBC Thunder Bay's on-air programs and digital sites will highlight the people and organizations that are working to put food on the table for those impacted by food insecurity.

Tune into Superior Morning with Amy Hadley between 6-8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 11

Tune into Up North host Jonathan Pinto between 4-6 p.m. on Friday, December 18 for special programming.

The live Sounds of the Season broadcasts will feature personal experiences, music and stories of giving.

