CBC Thunder Bay picks up 2 RTDNA award wins

CBC Thunder Bay has won two awards and was shortlisted for a third in the Central Region at the 2022 RTDNA Canada awards.

The annual industry competition recognizes the best broadcast and online journalism in Canada for local and national broadcasters.

CBC Thunder Bay won in the Excellence in Sound and Continuing Coverage categories and was a finalist for Breaking News (Small/Medium Market).

Those two winners are now in the running for the national awards, which will be announced later in June.

Scroll down to read more about the award-winning entries:

Excellence in Sound (Audio) — Out on the land for a spring goose hunt

The spring goose hunt is an important annual tradition for Cree and Anishinaabe hunters in northern Ontario. Columnist Jolene Banning went out with them last spring for her column Stories from Anemki Wajiw.

Tap on the player below to hear it:

Superior Morning 6:11 Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Goose hunt Every spring, Canada geese make their way from warm southern climates to more northern regions in preparation to nest.The Cree and Anishinaabe in northern Ontario are often out on the land waiting for them to arrive. Jolene Banning joins some hunters taking part in a seasonal tradition.

Continuing Coverage (Multiplatform) — Confronting the opioid crisis in northwestern Ontario

Over a series of stories last fall, CBC's Logan Turner investigated and explored the impact of the ongoing opioid crisis in northwestern Ontario. Read some of the work below: