CBC Thunder Bay picks up 2 RTDNA award wins
National journalism association highlights some of the best Canadian journalism
CBC Thunder Bay has won two awards and was shortlisted for a third in the Central Region at the 2022 RTDNA Canada awards.
The annual industry competition recognizes the best broadcast and online journalism in Canada for local and national broadcasters.
CBC Thunder Bay won in the Excellence in Sound and Continuing Coverage categories and was a finalist for Breaking News (Small/Medium Market).
Those two winners are now in the running for the national awards, which will be announced later in June.
Scroll down to read more about the award-winning entries:
Excellence in Sound (Audio) — Out on the land for a spring goose hunt
The spring goose hunt is an important annual tradition for Cree and Anishinaabe hunters in northern Ontario. Columnist Jolene Banning went out with them last spring for her column Stories from Anemki Wajiw.
Tap on the player below to hear it:
Continuing Coverage (Multiplatform) — Confronting the opioid crisis in northwestern Ontario
Over a series of stories last fall, CBC's Logan Turner investigated and explored the impact of the ongoing opioid crisis in northwestern Ontario. Read some of the work below:
-
A city unprepared: How Dryden, Ont., is being swamped by the opioid crisis
-
As winter arrives, Thunder Bay's only funded, Indigenous-led street outreach is running out of money
-
Woman opens her home to some of thousands unable to get into Thunder Bay's only detox centre
Meanwhile, CBC Thunder Bay was nominated for breaking news coverage on the December fire that burned down the Finnish Labour Temple and participated in Behind the Rings: Questions you always wanted answered about the Olympics, a shared audio project among CBC's six smaller Ontario stations that won for Excellence in Sports Reporting.