CBC Thunder Bay opening its doors for 2 days of special programming

CBC Thunder Bay is opening its doors for two days of special programming next month to celebrate upgrades and renovations to the station building on the city's south side.

The renovations took place over several months at the Miles Street building in late 2018 and early 2019 and updated the newsroom and main floor lobby area to a more inviting and open concept workspace.

Doors will be open to the public on Oct. 4 at 5:30 a.m., for a special broadcast of Superior Morning with Lisa Laco live from the station lobby, starting at 6 a.m. People can also tour the station and meet CBC Thunder Bay staff until 10 a.m.

Then, from 2:30 p.m., the doors will re-open for the afternoon session, highlighted by a special broadcast of Up North with Waubgeshig Rice, again, live from the new lobby. The show airs starting at 4 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. CT.

CBC's Ontario weekend show, Fresh Air, with Nana aba Duncan, will then broadcast live from the CBC Thunder Bay station on Saturday Oct. 5, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Doors on Saturday also open at 5:30 a.m.

During all these sessions, guests will be given exclusive CBC Thunder Bay swag, while supplies last. People can also enjoy a variety of activities, including station tours, button making, a photo booth and wish rock painting.

"We are very proud to show off our newly-renovated space and reinforce our connection to Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario," said CBC Thunder Bay executive producer Michael Dick. "Plus we will have lots to see and do and let our valuable audience be part of the conversation."

"I'm excited for everyone to see and meet the team that is behind CBC Thunder Bay."