Read the winning story of CBC Thunder Bay's flash fiction contest

To mark Canada Reads 2022, CBC Thunder Bay turned to the people of northwestern Ontario to pen their own short story.

We received many quality submissions, but could only pick one winner.

Flash! We Have A Winner: Irene McCuaig After two weeks, and dozens of fantastic entries, it's time to conclude our CBC Reads Flash Fiction contest. And the winner is...

Irene McCuaig, of Kenora, was chosen as the winner and will receive one copy of each of the five Canada Reads 2022 books.

Here's her story:

We were on thin ice and it was terrifying. I could see the cracks growing longer with each failed attempt to free myself.

I had one more chance and I had to get it right. The problem was that I had three choices and the wrong choice would plunge me into the icy depths of oblivion.

First, I could stay still and hope for rescue. Since my friends were also on thin ice, I thought it would be a long wait. Second, I could conjure thoughts of safety. From my heart to the universe…but does that ever work? Really?

Or I could continue my path, pretending that my life wasn't at stake. My fingers ached. My heart pounded. I could scarcely breathe.

I typed "w". I pressed "enter" and watched…green, green, green, green…oh, please, God.

Yes!!!!! Green! Three hundred and forty-nine Wordles and I haven't lost one yet.