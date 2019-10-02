Five fast facts from CBC Thunder Bay

CBC Thunder Bay is happy to welcome the public into its newly renovated station on Friday, October 4.

Many of our listeners call us CBQ, which isn't quite correct.

Here are five fast facts about CBC Thunder Bay, which you may not know:

Our call letters are actually CBQT. We were originally CBQ AM 800, but what is now known as CBC Music, or 101.7 FM officially holds the CBQ designation. That FM service signed on the air while CBC Thunder Bay (or Radio One) was still on the AM dial (it's okay - you can still call us CBQ)

The creation of a CBC station in Thunder Bay was brought on by listeners, and not a decision from the CBC. It was the public that demanded a public broadcasting station for northwestern Ontario

We have 27 transmitters that carry our programming, but we serve many more communities than that. For example our new FM transmitter at 107.5 in Marathon also serves Terrace Bay.

Our original studios were in the former St. Joseph's Convent, where the parking lot for 213 Miles St E now stands

CBQT signed onto the FM band in 1990, replacing its service at AM 800, which had been in place since we signed on the air in December, 1973.

Join CBC Thunder Bay at its open house on Friday, October 4 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. and again from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Fresh Air, the CBC Ontario weekend morning show will also broadcast from Thunder Bay on Saturday, October 5 from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Guests will be given exclusive CBC Thunder Bay swag, along with station tours. There will also be button-making, a photo booth, and wish rock painting.