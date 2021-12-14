On the hunt for CBC Thunder Bay's Christmas tree

One of the best things about being part of CBC Thunder Bay for so long is being part of the station's long history and traditions.

And one of our very longest traditions involves an annual outing to find a Christmas tree for the station.

The roots of it go back to an item from more than 20 years ago, when my wife and two very young boys and I went out and got our tree and it was recorded. Response to it was so good that it was replayed again the following year.

The three participants in the 2021 CBC Thunder Bay Christmas Tree Adventure, from left, Sean Vandeklis, Matt Fratpietro and Gord Ellis. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

Then, one day at a December story meeting, someone suggested our longtime Superior Morning host Lisa Laco and I should go out and cut a tree for the show. The rest, as they say, is history.

For the next 15 years or so, Lisa and I would head out in mid-December and look for a Christmas tree. Often it was very cold or snowy, one time it even rained. Yet we always got a Christmas tree and, always a fun radio item.

Sean Vanderklis and Matt Fratpietro pose with tree. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

Fast forward to December 2021, this year. It had been several years since we'd been able to go out on our annual hunt; we have major renovations to the building, then the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no Christmas tree adventure for several years.

During that time Lisa retired. Sadly, she passed away in August.

It didn't feel like the tradition would continue.

Then, last week, Alex Brockman, our executive producer, suggested it was time to revive the Christmas tree hunt.

So this past Monday, Superior Morning's Associate Producer Matt Fratpietro, host Sean Vanderklis and myself head off into the woods in search of a tree.

Sean Vanderklis and Gord Ellis dragging the 2021 CBC Christmas tree out of the bush. (Matt Fratpietro/CBC)

It was a gorgeous, bluebird day, with the temperature hovering right around zero.

I learned on the drive out that Sean had never been out in the bush looking for a tree, so this was a first. We parked in a cleared area and walked in on a trail littered with snowshoe hare tracks.

In past years, choosing a tree had often proven torturous, but Sean had beginners luck, and the second one we looked at was deemed worthy. There was a ravine filled with snow between the tree and us, but there was a mission to complete.

The tree cutting was fairly swift and the first CBC Thunder Bay Christmas tree in years hit the ground.

Gord Ellis, left, and Sean Vanderklis help Mary-Jean Cormier decorate the tree. (Matt Fratpietro/CBC)

"Question," asked Sean. " How do we get it out?" A newbie question, but he caught on quick and we both dragged it back to the truck, with Matt hanging back to film the whole thing.

In short order, we had the tree loaded and brought it back to the station. The last step was to get the stamp of approval from CBC Thunder Bay newsreader Mary-Jean Cormier.

"I'm impressed!', she said. "That's a good first tree Sean! "

As we went about decorating, and laughing about the adventure, I could almost feel Lisa smiling down from above. She always loved a good tree too.