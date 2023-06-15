CBC Thunder Bay wins 6 RTDNA Central Region broadcasting awards.
Professional association recognizes Canada's best broadcast and online journalism
CBC Thunder Bay has been recognized for excellence in broadcasting and digital journalism, winning six regional awards from RTDNA Canada.
Each spring, the professional news industry organization recognizes the best work produced by Canadian broadcasters over the past year.
CBC Thunder Bay won awards in three categories. Click on the links to view each award-winning entry.
Audio
-
Best Podcast: What you Believe in Will Carry You Through
-
Excellence in Sports Reporting: Meet the Barkman's, the First Nations Hockey Family Fuelling the Dreams of their Youngest Son
-
Live Special Events: Celebrating Mino Bimaadiziwin - The Good Life - for Indigenous Peoples Day
Digital
Video
-
Audio-Visual Storytelling: CBC Thunder Bay/Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School - First Nations Students in Thunder Bay Nab Ryan Reynolds Interview
-
Excellence in Video: A First Nation's Transformational Fight for Clean Water
These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Prairies, and West Regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards, which will be announced in October.