Thunder Bay

CBC Thunder Bay wins 6 RTDNA Central Region broadcasting awards.

CBC Thunder Bay has been recognized for excellence in broadcasting and digital journalism, winning six regional awards from RTDNA Canada.  You can take a look at that work here.

Professional association recognizes Canada's best broadcast and online journalism

CBC News ·
A group of people sit in hockey stands smiling as they pose for a photo. The father has his thumbs up.
Ella and Tim Barkman and two of their daughters cheer on youngest son Ricky at one of his games in Thunder Bay, Ont., Mary-Jean Cormier produced a radio documentary on the family that won best sports reporting at the RTDNA Central Regional awards. (Mary-Jean Cormier/CBC)

CBC Thunder Bay has been recognized for excellence in broadcasting and digital journalism, winning six regional awards from RTDNA Canada. 

Each spring, the professional news industry organization recognizes the best work produced by Canadian broadcasters over the past year. 

CBC Thunder Bay won awards in three categories. Click on the links to view each award-winning entry.

Audio

Digital

Video

These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Prairies, and West Regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards, which will be announced in October.

