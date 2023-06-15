CBC Thunder Bay wins 6 RTDNA Central Region broadcasting awards.

CBC Thunder Bay has been recognized for excellence in broadcasting and digital journalism, winning six regional awards from RTDNA Canada.

Each spring, the professional news industry organization recognizes the best work produced by Canadian broadcasters over the past year.

CBC Thunder Bay won awards in three categories. Click on the links to view each award-winning entry.

Audio

Digital

Video

These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Prairies, and West Regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards, which will be announced in October.