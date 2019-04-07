CBC Thunder Bay wins radio news award for National Indigenous Peoples Day programming

CBC Thunder Bay has won a radio news award for its National Indigenous Peoples Day programming.

The Peter Gzowski Award for the central region's best radio news information program was presented to CBC Thunder Bay at the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) conference in Toronto on Satuday, April 6.

The award recognized the Up North's Champions of Change show, which was broadcast live from Mount McKay on National Indigenous Peoples Day 2018. The Up North broadcast was also the hosting debut of Waubgeshig Rice.

CBC's Superior Morning also broadcast live from Mount McKay that morning.

The day of broadcasting was done in partnership with Fort William First Nation, and both Superior Morning and Up North focussed on the culture and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people in Canada.

Superior Morning producer Ron Desmoulins accepted the award in Toronto on Saturday.

"Ron and Waubgeshig did a tremendous job telling stories to the province of indigenous people making a difference in their communities, it was a truly inspiring show on such an important day," CBC Thunder Bay Executive Producer Michael Dick said. "My thanks to Chief Peter Collins and all of Fort William First Nation for making CBC feel so welcome and for allowing us to showcase the community across to the entire province and country on National Indigenous Peoples Day."