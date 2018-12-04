Donate to CBC Thunder Bay Sounds of the Season

DONATE

Online to the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA)

By phone, call 1-416-203-0050

In person food and monetary donations collected at:

RFDA - 570 South Syndicate Ave, Thunder Bay, ON.​

CBC Thunder Bay live broadcast on Friday December 14 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Thunder Bay International Airport.

CBC Thunder Bay flying high with Sounds of the Season

CBC Thunder Bay is once again reaching for the sky with its annual Sounds of the Season fundraiser, collecting food through the Regional Food Distribution Association, to deliver to communities in the far north.

This year CBC Thunder Bay is going even bigger than last year. Superior Morning host Lisa Laco will be on the main floor at the Thunder Bay International Airport for LIVE broadcasts throughout the day.

6:00 - 8:30 a.m. for Superior Morning

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. for Up North

We will be loading four planes with food, to be flown to seven northern First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario.

The Thunder Bay International Airport is helping with the effort, while Wasaya Airways, North Star Air, Perimeter Aviation and KBM Resources are generously supplying the planes.

"It's a remarkable act of kindness and generosity. Many would go without this holiday season and these airlines have stepped up to make a real difference," said Michael Dick, CBC Thunder Bay executive producer.

But we still need your help to fill these planes up with food.

Wasaya Airways is providing the Hawker plane that will be filled with food, and flown to Sandy Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario. (Wasaya Airways)

Residents in northwestern Ontario are encouraged to drop by the airport throughout the day on Dec. 14 with cash or food donations.

Cash donations can also be made in the days leading up to the event. They can be dropped off at the Regional Food Distribution Association on Syndicate Ave. or the CBC Thunder Bay station at 213 E. Miles Street.

(NorthStar Air)

CBC Thunder Bay staff will also be at the airport on Dec. 14 giving away CBC toques, while supplies last. Parking at the Thunder Bay International Airport is also free that day for people who come to support Sounds of the Season.