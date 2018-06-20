CBC Thunder Bay is partnering with Fort William First Nation to celebrate the culture and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in Canada this week, with a day of live broadcasts at the Mount McKay scenic lookout.

Superior Morning and Up North will both be broadcasting live from the lookout for National Indigenous Peoples' Day on Thursday, June 21.

Lisa Laco will host Superior Morning, while Waubgeshig Rice will debut as the new host of CBC's Up North on Thursday afternoon. The two shows will be sharing stories about everything from lacrosse to a STEM camp for Indigenous students to Thunder Bay's Bear Clan Patrol.

And all around the broadcast booth, Fort William First Nation's National Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations will be taking place.

The day starts with a Sunrise Ceremony at 5:45 a.m., followed by:

12 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

1 p.m. – Pow Wow starts with Grand Entry

5 p.m. – Feast

7 p.m. – Pow Ends / Giveaways

7:30 p.m. – Open Air Concert by TBD

9 p.m. – Closing Ceremonies

Good news for anyone wanting to be a part of the celebrations as well: Fort William First Nation and the City of Thunder Bay are offering free shuttles to the lookout on Thursday.

Waubegeshig Rice will host Up North from the Mount McKay lookout on Thursday. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Thunder Bay Transit will take people to the Fort William First Nation Community Centre, where they'll transfer to a second bus to take them the rest of the way to the lookout.

The free shuttles will depart from the Water Street transit terminal, Intercity mall, City Hall, and the Frederica and Brown Street transit stop. A full schedule is available on the National Indigenous Peoples' Day website.

Admission to the lookout will be free for the day.