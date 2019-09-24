Thunder Bay English Catholic teachers prepare for job action

Teachers with Thunder Bay's English Catholic schools will begin job action next week if a deal between their union and the province isn't reached.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) notified boards of the job action, which is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday if the two sides can't come to a tentative agreement; bargaining is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Jan. 9, and Friday, Jan. 10.

"We have not taken this decision lightly, but we believe it is necessary to secure a fair contract and protect publicly funded education in Ontario," Liz Stuart, president of OECTA, said in a statement. "We have been doing our part to negotiate an agreement, including meeting almost 40 times with the government and school board trustees.

"However, the Ford government has been disorganized and disrespectful throughout the process, and they continue to insist on an agreement that includes significant cuts."

In November, OECTA members voted 97.1 per cent in favour of a strike.

If a tentative agreement isn't reached over the next two days, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said a number of actions will take place at its schools.

In addition to holding information pickets, teachers will refrain from preparing report card comments, and they won't participate in any EQAO-related activities or Ministry of Education initiatives.

Further, teachers won't take part in any meetings.

The union said the job action will continue until a tentative agreement is reached; however, the union added a full withdrawal of teacher services could become necessary.

"It is never too late to do the right thing," Stuart said. "As we go back to the bargaining table this week, Catholic teachers call on the government to abandon their preoccupation with slashing spending, recognize that publicly funded education is an investment, and finally get serious about working toward an agreement that protects our world-class education system."

The OECTA represents elementary, secondary, and occasional teachers at Ontario's English Catholic school boards.