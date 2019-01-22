Skip to Main Content
Ontario MP urges 'immediate steps' be taken in housing condition 'crisis' in Cat Lake
Updated

Charlie Angus wrote a letter to Indigenous Services minister, Seamus O'Regan on Monday

The MP for Timmins-James Bay, Charlie Angus, wrote a letter to Indigenous Services Minister, Seamus O'Regan, urging him to take "immediate steps" to establish an emergency task force and address the housing "crisis" in Cat Lake. (http://firstnation.ca)

The member of parliament for Timmins-James Bay is urging Canada's Minister of Indigenous Services to take immediate action and establish an emergency task force to address the "immediate, medium and long term needs of Cat Lake."

"Conditions are so dire that it is estimated that 75 per cent of the housing on reserve requires demolition," Charlie Angus stated in a letter dated Monday to the new Minister of Indigenous Services, Seamus O'Regan. 

The First Nation, located about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., declared a state of emergency on Jan. 17, over what leaders called deplorable housing conditions and serious health concerns.

In his letter, dated Jan. 21, Angus wrote that an increasing number of people have been medically evacuated and some have died from mould and other conditions. Winter temperatures plunging below –40 C, are exacerbating those problems as people face "serious risk from substandard and unsafe homes."

"Such a crisis didn't just happen," he said in his letter. "Your predecessor and her officials ignored repeated calls for urgent meetings and meaningful discussion to work with the community. This failure to respond proactively has now plunged the community into a deep winter crisis that needs action."

O'Regan tweeted on Tuesday that a meeting will take place in about a week, consisting of government officials and community leaders.

"I recently spoke with [Cat Lake] Chief [Matthew] Keewaykapow as well as [Nishnawbe Aski Nation] Grand Chief [Alvin] Fiddler to understand their direct concerns on this very important matter, and affirm [Indigenous Services Canada's] commitment to working together on this."

Angus added that he is "astounded" that the work to help the community is being "put off" until next week, saying there is a "need for action now."

"This is not good enough given the dangerous temperatures," he wrote. "I am asking you to take immediate steps to establish an emergency task force and ensure qualified people on the ground to assess the situation to prepare a plan of response."

