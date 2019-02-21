The federal government and northern Ontario First Nations leaders have signed what's being called an interim framework agreement, to begin to repair and replace dozens of homes in a remote Indigenous community that declared a state of emergency over dangerously inadequate housing, which is infested with mould and plagued with other serious problems.

The meeting between Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan and Cat Lake Chief Matthew Keewaykapow that finalized the agreement was held in Thunder Bay on Thursday. It promises to begin to alleviate the crisis by providing funding for repairs and renovations to 21 homes, as well as constructing new ones and delivering and installing portable houses.

The meeting came three days after a member of Cat Lake, 48-year-old Nashie Oombash, died in hospital in the northwestern Ontario city.

Oombash left the remote northern community three weeks prior to seek medical care. Her family believes exposure to mould contributed to her death.

Nashie Oombash, 48, died on Monday in Thunder Bay. She suffered severe respiratory issues due to the mould in her home on the Cat Lake First Nation. (Family of Nashie Oombash) Oombash's cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

Community leaders in Cat Lake, located about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, sounded the alarm in January over what they called "profoundly poor" housing, in a statement declaring the state of emergency. They pointed to an independent housing report that highlighted several serious issues with dozens of homes, including excessive mould, leaking roofs and other structures, and foundation issues.

The homes are being blamed for frequent and chronic medical issues in dozens of residents, many of whom need to be airlifted out of the First Nation to hospital.

Building assessments have called for 87 houses to be demolished.

The interim agreement will see repairs and renovations begin to 21 of Cat Lake's homes. Others will be demolished and replaced. (Heather Kitching / CBC) The crisis has reached both Parliament Hill and Queen's Park with opposition members repeatedly calling for action by the federal and provincial governments, respectively.

Cat Lake's leaders have also called for something to be done quickly, in part, due to the upcoming end of the winter road season — winter roads being the only method by which materials and portable houses could be transported by ground. The community is only accessible by air year-round or by Ontario's ice road network in the winter months.

The signed agreement said that the community and Ottawa will monitor and maintain the winter road "to ensure access to Cat Lake First Nation for people and materials for as long as possible for the 2019 winter road season."

Community leaders have said that Cat Lake may need to be evacuated due to the substandard housing; one official at Thursday's signing said some people may still need to leave the community.

The interim agreement goes into effect today; a final agreement is scheduled to be signed within two weeks.