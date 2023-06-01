No immediate concern for Cat Lake First Nation despite large forest fire burning nearby

Despite a very large forest fire burning just 100 metres to the north, there's no immediate concern for Cat Lake First Nation, the chief says.

Sioux Lookout 7 was first reported on May 26. As of Thursday, the fire was about 9,200 hectares in size, and not under control.

Cat Lake Chief Russell Wesley said the fire is burning about 100 metres north of the community's boundary line.

"We're just keeping an eye on it," Wesley said. "The wind has been favourable, it's been moving away from the community."

Wesley said there is a threat to some cabins located north of Cat Lake, but the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has set up a base at Cat Lake and they're working to protect them.

Suppression efforts have included the use of water bombers and helicopters, Wesley said, but the community is reluctant to declare an emergency.

"It's really hard on the people, getting evacuated and all that," he said. "But there's been no smoke."

A contingency plan is in place, however, in case vulnerable people need to leave the community, Wesley said.

Meanwhile, a restricted fire zone has been implemented across northwestern Ontario by the MNRF, and municipalities in the region, including Thunder Bay, have put fire bans in place as a result.

"Once the province issues a restricted Fire Zone that encompasses the boundaries of the City of Thunder Bay, essentially we're compelled to to abide by that," city fire chief Greg Hankkio said.

The bans will remain in place until the restricted fire zone is lifted.

Environment Canada has also issued a heat warning for the western part of the region, including the Kenora, Red Lake, Pikangikum, Sioux lookout, Ignace, and Rainy Lake areas.

The warning states a three-day heat event is expected to begin Friday, with temperatures rising to about 30 C during the days, and falling to about 18 C at night.

Environment Canada is reminding people that while extreme heat affects everyone, the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.