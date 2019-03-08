Skip to Main Content
Man charged in 2018 Thunder Bay, Ont., murder back in court in April

A Thunder Bay man charged in connection with a 2018 murder in the city's East End will be back in court in April.

Charles Norman Casmey charged with second-degree murder, assault causing bodily harm

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Charles Norman Casmey, who is facing charges over a 2018 murder in Thunder Bay, Ont.'s East End. (Matt Prokopchuk/CBC)

A preliminary hearing for Charles Norman Casmey has been scheduled for April 1.

Casmey is facing charges of second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm over a February 2018 incident that left a 63-year-old man dead and 25-year-old woman injured.

Police said a woman called 911 at about 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2018, requesting police and paramedics attend a McLaughlin Street residence. There, officers found the deceased man and injured woman; the woman was taken to hospital and later released.

Casmey was apprehended at about 9:30 p.m. on March 1, 2018, after surrendering to police following a standoff with officers at a McTavish Street residence.

Police said Casmey and the victims were known to each other.

