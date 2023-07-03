Cascades Conservation Area closing for improvements to accessibility, parking lot

A popular hiking and swimming spot in Thunder Bay, Ont., is closing to the public for up to a month.

The Cascades Conservation Area closure begins Tuesday, and is taking place to allow for re-paving of the parking lot, and loop trail for wheelchair accessibility, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) said in a media release.

The public is asked to avoid the area during the work period.

On Monday morning, however, the area was fairly busy, with a few families enjoying the sun and warm weather.

"I think it's going to be nice, because there is quite a few spots where it's a bit heaved," Rebecca Tennier said about the improvements while visiting the area with her family. "For people that have trouble walking or don't see it, they could be tripping hazards."

"It'll be nice for them to be all fixed up."

Tim Garrett and his family stopped by Cascades on Monday while he was visiting the city. Garret currently lives in Winnipeg, but grew up in Thunder Bay, and was a regular visitor to the Cascades during his childhood.

"When I was a kid we came up here, there was nobody else up here," he said as his grandchildren tried to catch frogs in a small pond a short distance from the Current River.

"We had the place to ourselves," Garrett said. "Then a couple of years ago I came up on a weekend, and it was like party central. It was actually really surprising how many people use it now."

Garrett said he'd rather see the closure happen during a shoulder season than during the summer. But he said the work will be worthwhile, "especially if it improves accessibility."

"When I was a kid, it was just a little trail," he said. "You walked to the end of Balsam Street and then you just kept going."

"It's been developed a lot in the last 40 or 50 years," Garrett said. "But yeah, anything they can do to improve accessibility is a good thing."

In the release, the LRCA said more people buying parking passes at its conservation areas means "we are able to invest back into the conservation areas."

During the closure, the LRCA is encouraging people to check out its nine other conservation areas in the Lakehead region. Those include Mission Island Marsh, Hazelwood Lake, Little Trout Bay, Cedar Falls, Silver Harbour, MacKenzie Point, Hurkett Cove, Mills Block and Wishart.