MNRF tranquilize Carrot the deer in Kenora, Ont., with arrow in its head

A deer in Kenora, Ont., which was struck by an arrow, has had at least a portion of the black carbon-fibre stick removed from its head.

The deer, which is named Carrot by a homeowner in Kenora, was shot around December 9 with the arrow.

Michelle Nowak, an outreach specialist with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said Carrot was tranquilized on Thursday afternoon.

"MNRF Staff assisted by the OPP attempted to chemically immobilize the deer and remove the arrow protruding on both ends. And, we're hoping to remove at least the exposed parts of the arrow safely."

Nowak said efforts were also made on Wednesday to capture the deer, but were unsuccessful. Carrot, although being tranquilized, was not staying in one location, and kept moving around, making it impossible for MNRF staff to get close to the deer.

The MNRF hoped to provide an update on the health of Carrot on Friday. As of Thursday afternoon, staff were caring for the animal.

Nowak said the MNRF is investigating the incident, noting the Kenora office has, "received several calls about an injured deer with an arrow in its head in downtown Kenora."

"MNRF Conservation Officers are aware of this matter, and have been in contact with the OPP."

Anybody with information on how the deer was struck with the arrow can contact the MNRF tip line at 1-877-847-7667 (877-TIPS-MNR).