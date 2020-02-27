Carpenters apprentices help with Chippewa carousel project

A crucial part of the Chippewa Park carousel has been totally rebuilt by a class of nine third-level apprentices receiving training at the Carpenters Union Local 1669 Training Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The 105-year-old C.W. Parker carousel has been under restoration for the past two years, and the organizers had been searching for an organization who could take on the complicated restoration project.

"We initially worked with local high schools on this part of this restoration, but it was found to be the type of work that needed a higher level of skill than [is] found in the normal classroom," said carousel restoration project manager, Iain Angus. "That is when we reached out to the Carpenters Union, and they immediately came aboard."

The president of Local 1669, Evan Reid, arranged for the third-level apprenticeship training program to take on the task.

Within two weeks, 16 new rounding board frames were constructed.

"When we examined the original frames and understood their relationship to the overall carousel and the other elements that were mounted on the frames, we determined that totally new frames were the only option available" Reid said. "There was no original wood that could be retained, so it made sense both from a long-term quality perspective and for the efficiency of the restoration that every piece would be replaced."

The Friends of Chippewa Park expressed their appreciation to the apprentices for the quality of the work and the speed in which the rebuild was completed.

"This work has a labour value of $22,500, and when combined with other volunteer labour raises the amount not requiring a grant or financial donation to $491,000," said Angus.

The figures on the front of the carousel – 32 dragons, 16 branches and 16 flowers – are being recreated by the Thunder Bay carvers, a group of women and men who love to carve.

The metal panels are being fabricated by students at Westgate High and painted by students at Matawa Learning Centre, and scenes of the Thunder Bay area will be painted on the finished boards by the art students of Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

"Having this level of direct community participation in a heritage restoration is the first of its kind in Thunder Bay in many years if ever. We are excited and grateful for the commitment of these volunteer groups in helping us restore this gem on the shore of Lake Superior," said Angus.