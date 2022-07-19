Fresh starts, new teams and calling it a career: Busy summer for northwestern Ontario's NHLers

This summer has been one of change for many of the National Hockey League players who have roots in northwestern Ontario.

Between one blockbuster trade, contract signings and retirements, five players have had major developments in their careers over the last couple of weeks.

And we've wrapped up the developments here in one place to get you caught up on hot stove season.

Murray brings Cup-winning pedigree to the Maple Leafs

Two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Matt Murray is packing his bags and moving to Toronto after being traded by the Ottawa Senators. The 28-year-old from Thunder Bay joins a Maple Leafs team that had to address the goaltender position, with their two primary netminders from last season not returning.

Murray, who had been dealt to Ottawa by the Pittsburgh Penguins less than two years ago, could use the fresh start.

Despite having a contract that puts him in the top-five for NHL goalies in average annual value, Murray has dealt with several injury issues and struggled with consistency, leading to a brief demotion to the American Hockey League last season.

Goaltender Matt Murray, then with the Ottawa Senators, warms up prior a game in April 2021. Murray was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs last week. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Murray said the Maple Leafs were his favourite childhood team, and during his introductory press conference he recalled watching games with his late father.

""I'm extremely motivated," Murray said during his introductory press conference last week.

"I have a lot to prove."

Key decision makers within the Maple Leafs organization, including general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe, are familiar with Murray from their time together with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League in the early 2010s.

Even though those Cup runs were five and six years ago, Murray brings a proven playoff track record to a team that has dropped their first round playoff series in each of the last six seasons.

Staal brothers Florida-bound

The two eldest Staal brothers could once again be teammates, but this time in the Sunshine State.

Blueliner Marc Staal signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers, while older brother Eric signed a professional tryout offer with the same team.

Marc Staal celebrates his goal during a game in November 2021. Staal, then with the Detroit Red Wings, signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers last week. (Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press)

Marc Staal, 35, had spent the past two campaigns with the Detroit Red Wings after the first 13 years of his NHL career played out in the Big Apple with the New York Rangers.

Eric Staal, who will turn 38 in the fall, spent the most recent season out of the NHL, instead captaining Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Each of the brothers has suited up for over 1,000 career NHL regular season games.

Canada's Eric Staal is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the 2022 Winter Olympics. Staal is attempting to make an NHL comeback, having signed a professional tryout offer with the Florida Panthers after spending last season out of the league. (Matt Slocum/The Associated Press)

The two have been teammates in the NHL before — briefly — for part of 2016 when Eric was acquired by the Rangers at the trade deadline.

Keith hangs up his skates

Duncan Keith, who spent part of his childhood growing up in Fort Frances, Ont., announced his retirement last week.

"I still love the game, always will," Keith said during his retirement press conference, as he sat with son Colton by his side.

"But with getting older … and the thought of being around my son more, and being around him and his hockey — being able to help my brother coach our boys and my niece — the more it got closer to that, the more excited about it I became."

Duncan Keith, who spent part of his childhood growing up in Fort Frances, played for the Edmonton Oilers last year. (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press)

The Chicago Blackhawks drafted Keith 20 years ago, and he spent 16 of his 17 NHL seasons with the club before playing out the last year with the Edmonton Oilers.

Keith won the Stanley Cup on three occasions with the Blackhawks, bringing hockey's Holy Grail back to Fort Frances in 2015. During his career, he captured a pair of Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014, and was a two-time Norris Trophy winner recognizing the league's top defenceman.

Hutton wraps up underdog career

Thunder Bay goalie Carter Hutton, who persevered and forged his own path to the NHL, also announced his retirement.

Hutton, who played Junior A hockey in the Superior International Junior Hockey League instead of being at the major junior level, went undrafted by NHL teams and went on to play collegiately at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell in the U.S.

Carter Hutton makes a save while playing for the Arizona Coyotes during a game in October 2021. Hutton suited up for five NHL teams during his career. (Alex Gallardo/The Associated Press)

After his NCAA playing days, he joined the professional ranks and worked his way through the minor league system before ultimately making his NHL debut with Chicago in 2013.

Hutton ended up appearing in 235 career NHL regular season games with five different teams, recording 94 wins and 13 shutouts.