Care Bus is back on the road in Thunder Bay, Ont., for a 2nd season

The Care Bus is back on the road this season, and outreach workers hope the service can further break down health barriers in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The roving health and social services vehicle launched in March 2021, quickly coming together as shelters and warming centres hit capacity.

"I think what it is informing us is ... there continue to be barriers to care. We all know that, we all experience that. But I think it's highlighted when individuals can't navigate a system that has been moved toward a virtual care," said Juanita Lawson, CEO of NorWest Community Health Centres in Thunder Bay.

In its first season, the Care Bus provided transportation to the local warming shelter, the isolation emergency shelter, while also providing medical and social support services. In the seven weeks the bus operated between March and April, 3,600 individuals accessed the service.

This winter, the bus will run for four months, and Lawson believes the expansion of the program will make long-term impacts on people's lives.

This season, the Care Bus is operating for four months due to support from the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre and Service Canada’s Reaching Home strategy, managed by Lakehead Social Planning Council. (Submitted by NorWest Community Health Centres)

"Our sense is that through this program, we will surpass what we did last year, but also that it will allow us more time to really work with individuals that we might see on a consistent basis to ensure that they have the support they need to potentially get into care," she said.

"I think those care pathways will be much stronger and our harm reduction outreach team, I'm very confident in their ability to navigate the system and to really engage with people in a meaningful way to get them the services that they need in a timely manner."

Familiar faces aboard

For outreach workers Don Mann and Selina Gunn, who worked together on the bus last year, the second season of the Care Bus was welcome news. They call it a "lifesaving" option for some of the vulnerable people they serve in the city.

"It makes a big impact in people's lives and it's something for them to look forward to," she said as she stood outside the bus.

Gunn said many clients the bus served last year are still in the same place, needing everything from housing to a winter jacket. Gunn said that this season, she and Mann are focused on getting their clients care and services that will move them forward.

Two outreach workers with NorWest Community Health Centres stand in front of the Care Bus earlier this year. Last season, it was a Thunder Bay Transit vehicle. This season, the bus is supplied by Kasper Transportation. (Submitted by Selina Gunn)

"For them, it's about survival. They're living day to day … so having this, it's really good for them. It's something to look forward to."

Mann has been working in the field of mental health and addiction outreach for 16 years. He said the bus signals a new approach to care that's been missing in the community.

"It's really good to see this innovative way to get to people that are struggling in addiction and mental health. That wasn't around when I was in recovery," he said. "It's more about taking people and and meeting them where they're at with a non-judgmental and accepting attitude."

As part of NorWest Community Health Centre's efforts to improve the health of northwestern Ontario, the Care Bus distributes harm reduction supplies, personal protective equipment, and basic needs supplies in addition to the health and social support services available onboard.

This year's Care Bus began operation Dec. 4, and will be active daily from noon to 8 p.m. ET until March 31.