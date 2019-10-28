Car hopping reports on the rise: Thunder Bay police

Thunder Bay, Ont., police are reminding people not to leave valuables in their vehicles after an increase in reports of car hopping in the city.

The incidents are not following any pattern, police said, and are occurring all over the city, and in rural neighbourhoods, at all hours of the day and night.

Car hopping, police said, is a criminal practice in which a person or group targets a neighbourhood and attempts to steal items from multiple vehicles over a short period of time.

Police remind people to lock their vehicle doors, and not leave valuable items inside.