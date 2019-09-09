Thunder Bay police nab alleged north-core 'car hopper'

A 30-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after allegedly being caught car-hopping on the city's north side.

Police were in the area of the Water Street bus terminal when they were flagged down by people who said they witnessed at theft at about 8:45 p.m. Friday.

In a written release, police said the witnesses had seen a man "car-hopping" in the area of Red River Road and Cumberland Street.

Police said car-hopping refers to act of quickly going from vehicle to vehicle, attempting to steal items from inside. Car hopping is a crime of opportunity and thieves typically prefer vehicles with unlocked doors, according to police.

The man was able to enter a vehicle on Red River Road and one of the witnesses approached the car, police said, adding that the accused was searching through the vehicle's contents and fled on his bicycle when the witness knocked on the window.

Witnesses provided police with a detailed description of the suspect and officers located him shortly after. Police said they found a variety of items in his possession that were believed to be stolen from vehicles, and all were returned to the owners.

The accused is facing a number of charges, including theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property. He's been released from custody pending a future court appearance.