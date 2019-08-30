Thunder Bay, Ont., police nab 'car hopper' in north core

A 34-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after being caught stealing from parked vehicles in the city's north core.

Police said officers were called to the area of St. Paul and Van Norman streets at about 10 a.m. Wednesday with reports of items being stolen from a parked vehicle.

Investigation revealed a business owner in the area had seen a man acting suspiciously between parked vehicles.

Police said the man was "car hopping," which is a term that describes the act of stealing items from multiple vehicles in the same area. Car hopping individuals will go from car to car checking if the doors are locked, and if not, they then search the vehicle for valuables.

Crime of opportunity

The business owner approached the male, who by this point was inside a vehicle that was parked in the area. The business owner recognized the vehicle as belonging to someone else, and confronted the male, who fled.

The business owner then informed the vehicle's owner, who found cash and undisclosed items had been taken.

With help from witnesses, officers were able to quickly identify a suspect, and he was located by police and arrested on Thursday afternoon.

He's been charged with theft under $5,000, and breach of probation, and was due in court on Friday.

Police said car hopping is a crime of opportunity, and remind people to lock their vehicle's doors, and keep valuables out of sight.