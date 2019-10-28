Car hopper charged after fleeing police in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A 38-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after allegedly stealing items from vehicles on the city's north side.

Officers in the area of John and Ontario streets located an individual matching the description of a suspect who had been breaking into cars and stealing items in the area, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) said in a written release Tuesday.

According to the TBPS, the man fled on foot when approached by police, but officers apprehended him, and found him to be in possession of stolen property.

Police said the items included an iPod Touch, PlayStation 4 game, Samsung cell phone, gift cards, and other items.

The man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and was due to appear in bail court on Tuesday.

Police said car hopping is a crime of opportunity, and the best way to prevent it is to remove any valuable items from vehicles.