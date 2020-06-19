Manitouwadge man dies after canoe capsizes

A 61-year-old Manitouwadge man is dead after his canoe overturned on Thursday, OPP said.

Police were called to Manitouwadge Lake near Pumphouse Road at about 2:10 p.m. with reports of a canoe that had capsized.

Police said family members saw the overturned canoe and the occupant was in the water.

The family contacted some others who were riding jet skis on the lake, and they checked the canoe.

A short time later, the canoe's occupant was found under the water and brought to shore.

CPR was performed until paramedics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at 2:26 p.m.

Police identified the deceased as Paul Wielgosch.