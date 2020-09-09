Shortage of jars, lids, leaves home canners in a pickle

People planning to stock their pantries with the fruits and veggies of their pandemic gardening this fall are scrambling to find home canning supplies.

"It's like the toilet paper scene all over again, you can't get jars, you can't even get lids," said Shawndra Tuomisto, an experienced canner in Thunder Bay, Ont., who said she couldn't find the supplies she needed in local stores or at affordable prices online.

"Everybody and their dog was canning this year," Tuomisto said.

Newell Brands, one of the big suppliers of sealer jars and lids said it is experiencing "unprecedented demand" for its products.

"During the pandemic, many consumers discovered canning for the first time," a spokesperson told CBC News in a statement. "The demand has resulted in supply constraints, extended lead times and recently limited product availability at stores and online."

Pickling salt and pectin also selling fast

There's a cause and effect relationship between the run on seeds in the spring and the shortage of canning supplies this fall, said Rob Van Dyk, the owner/operator of a grocery store in Thunder Bay.

"Starting back in the spring when the pandemic broke out and people decided they weren't going to eat out us much or visit the grocery store as much, we couldn't keep enough seeds in stock," he said. "And now I think there's a direct relationship with what we're seeing right now with the canning supplies."

Van Dyk said he's also having trouble keeping up with the demand for pickling salt and pectin.

Peter Orasi is one of the new gardeners who decided to take up canning for the first time after his "successful harvest" of tomatoes.

"We had a ton of them, and I always wanted to do canning," Orasi said, but then he started hearing about "toilet paper 2.0", the canning supplies shortage.

Eventually, a friend sent him an early morning photo of new stock at a chain store in Thunder Bay.

"I'd just woken up from the night shift, so I jumped in the car and headed there right away," he said.

'It was a blast'

Orasi said he got the jars he needed but couldn't find a big pot to sterilize and seal jars, so "made do" with something he already had at home.

"It turned out great," he said of his 30 jars of tomato sauce and salsa. "It was a blast, with me and my daughter and my wife."

As for Tuomisto, she put out the call for jars on social media. Friends, neighbours and even the parents of kids who ride on the school bus that Tuomisto drives, came through with supplies they found in their basements.

"I'd be dropping the kids off at home, and they were bringing me jars at the bus," she said, adding there's a give-and-take to the exchange. "They know they'll get stuff back in the jars."

For example, they might get one of the 23 jars of salsa Tuomisto made.

"Everybody loves my salsa," she said.