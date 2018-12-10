Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont., are being asked to give their input on the idea of having a cannabis retail store in the northwestern Ontario city.

Officials from the city released a written statement earlier this month, asking residents to share their opinion through an online survey about whether or not allowing bricks-and-mortar stores would be supported in the community.

Municipalities have a one-time window to make a decision about whether to opt out of allowing private sector cannabis stores into the community. Otherwise, it is an automatic opt in that could see brick-and motor cannabis retail stores opening as early as April 1, 2019.

"If we, as a municipality opt-out, there are financial implications ... but if we do not opt-out, then you cannot reverse that decision," City of Thunder Bay drug strategy coordinator, Cynthia Olsen told CBC News on Monday.

The results from the online survey, along with key recommendations, will be gathered and presented to city council on January 14.

"This is an opportunity for the new council to hear the issues and start the discussions at a community level," Olsen added.

The online survey runs from December 7, 2018 to January 2, 2019 until 12 p.m. and can be found on the city's website.