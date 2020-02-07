'Cancer doesn't stop, not for a pandemic': Relay For Life organizers gear up for a virtual fundraiser

Thunder Bay's Relay For Life event was set to return this week, but like many large events and gatherings, this year's physical fundraiser has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maria Lento, co-chair of Relay for Life in Thunder Bay, has been involved with the Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser since its inception 17 years ago. She is a cancer survivor herself, and knows first hand that the disease "doesn't stop for anything", making the "alternative" Relay For Life fundraiser this year more important than ever before.

Instead of hundreds of individual Relay for Life for fundraisers that usually take place across the country, the Canadian Cancer Society has moved to create one national, virtual event called "Relay At Home."

Relay At Home event takes place on June 13

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Cancer Society has made the difficult decision to cancel all in-person Relay For Life fundraising activities and events until Sept. 30. We encourage all Relay participants to join Relay At Home and keep fundraising and donating to make a difference for those with cancer," reads a statement from the Canadian Cancer Society.

The re-imagined version of the fundraiser will take place on June 13, at 7 p.m.

"Relay is trying to get our fundraising dollars, but it's also about... we're going to try to keep it as close to possible as to the old relay. There's going to be a survivor speaker. There's going to be luminaries at the end of the night, there's going to be entertainment," said Lento, explaining the new, adapted event.

"We are encouraging people to dress up and do their own laps, take videos and upload them and show us what you're doing," she added.

'Momentum won't be lost'

The 2020 Thunder Bay Relay For Life would have been the second annual event after local organizers took a two-year hiatus due to a dip in fundraising dollars.

Last year's returning event after the hiatus was met with enthusiasm, allowing the fundraiser to exceed its goal by over $30,000. Lento said she's not worried about losing that momentum.

"I think that the momentum won't be lost because we're still doing relay. I mean right now people, their mind is on COVID and everything and it is a scary time. But the one thing that I want to really bring to everyone's attention to is... cancer doesn't stop. Not for a pandemic, not for anything," she said.

Lento added that fundraising dollars are even more important this year as the Canadian Cancer Society sees an increase in cancer patients looking to use their peer support services, and other programs.

"Peer support for cancer survivors or cancer patients has gone up 39 per cent during COVID because now here you are, not only are you afraid about the virus but you're also facing this new diagnosis of cancer," she said.

Lento said fundraising dollars for research is another top priority, and so is making sure the organization has the funds to restart programming that was halted due to the pandemic, such as the Look Good Feel Better program and wig banks.