Cancelation of addictions program makes no sense, says man who benefited from it

A Thunder Bay, Ont., man who credits a provincial program with helping him kick addiction says it makes no sense for the government to cancel that program now.

The Addiction Services Initiative offered counselling and intensive case management to Ontario Works recipients who felt their addictions were getting in the way of employment.

The province cancelled the program as part of this year's budget.

Ben Murray had just started a methadone program to help him recover from an opioid addiction when he joined the OW initiative more than a decade ago, he said, and it made him feel like someone cared.

"In the north, especially with health stuff, that's very rare," he said. "So it was like there was a comprehensive — not a support net but just something that I could do. Basically as an addict that's super important, being able to have something to do."

The government responds

The initiative helped Murray get structure in his life again and prepared him for life away from addiction, he said.

Cutting the program, he added, makes no sense when the province is in the throes of an opioid crisis.

"We're still dealing with this," Murray said. "It's not gone away. It's worse than it ever was before. Now we have heroin here now in abundance and Fentanyl and everything else going on, and they choose now to cut a program that combats that kind of stuff ... It's super counterintuitive obviously."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services told CBC in an email that "evaluations of the ASI over the past few years have shown that the pilot was not demonstrating the enhanced individual and employment outcomes to justify the continuation of funding at $9.4M a year."

The ministry is maintaining funding at four First Nations sites currently delivering ASI, it said, pending engagement with First Nations on a broader reform plan.

Thunder Bay Counselling executive director Nancy Chamberlain said the organization still has programs for people with addictions but they may not provide the level of support that people on Ontario Works need. (Firedog Communications)

The province is investing $3.8 billion over the next 10 years to develop and implement a new mental health and addictions strategy, the Ministry spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, she said, it has been working with the organizations that were involved in delivering the ASI to transition people out of it.

Thunder Bay Counselling, which provided counselling as part of the ASI, still has programs for people with addictions, but they may not provide the level of support required by someone on social assistance, according to Nancy Chamberlain, the organization's executive director.

The intensive case management provided by the ASI supported people with more than just recovery, she said.

The added supports included helping them get over job interview anxiety and driving them to appointments, she added.

Now, she said, Ontario Works recipients will have access to the same mainstream treatment programs as other people battling addiction, but those may not meet their needs.

"They may be facing wait times. They may be facing group modality, which doesn't always work for individuals that are already anxious about other parts of their life," Chamberlain said.

Thunder Bay Counselling is currently working with the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration board, she added, to try to ensure nobody gets left behind as a result of the initiative's cancellation.