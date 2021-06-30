'No Pride in Genocide': Cancel Canada Day rally is set to take place in Thunder Bay on July 1
Volunteers spent their Tuesday evening making signs and painting banners for the march
As calls to cancel Canada Day have grown over the past few weeks across the country, some in Thunder Bay, Ont., are heeding that message.
A rally is set to take place on July 1, beginning at 1:45 p.m. in Waverley Park. Participants will then march down to Thunder Bay's waterfront, where a moment of silence will be held before a number of speeches begin.
Organizers say the march will begin at 2:15 p.m., in honour of the discovery of what are believed an estimated 215 children's remains adjacent to a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
Asked what cancelling Canada Day means to them, one of the co-organizers of the march, Lak Williams said: "it means not celebrating the concept of Canada as a country and celebrating the occupation of lands that were taken away from Indigenous peoples."
In the lead up to the march, organizers and volunteers gathered in Waverley Park, paintbrushes in hand, to make signs and paint banners.
Among the growing pile of signs were messages like: "No Pride in Genocide," "This is Anishinaabe Land," "153 Years of Oppression," and "Cancel Canada Day."
"I think it's really important for Thunder Bay to realize that … genocide is actually an ongoing injustice against Indigenous peoples and that it is not something to celebrate," Williams added.
Sitting on a park bench, Cynthia Nault, a co-organizer of the march, pinched tobacco into small, orange squares of fabric.
"I'm working on some tobacco ties for July 1st," Nault told CBC News. "There's a teaching that when a person accepts a tobacco tie, there becomes a spiritual contract between the person offering the tobacco and the person accepting the tobacco."
Nault says she hopes those in attendance at the march will take the tobacco tie and then take action to address ongoing violence toward Indigenous people.
Not One More Death holding events in support
Meanwhile, activist group Not One More Death is holding a series of events leading up to July 1 in support of the Cancel Canada Day movement.
Since last week, people have gathered in Waverley Park at noon to read out loud the final report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC).
"In light of the revelations of the terrible atrocities that were committed and the discovery of graves of so many young people, we thought it was time to bring the community together in some way - and specifically to try and bring together people who are not aware of what happened [in residential schools] or wanted to learn more," said Max Haiven, a professor at Lakehead University and a volunteer with Not One More Death.
"There's something really valuable about spending the time over a series of days to read [the TRC's final report]," he added. "You get a real sense of what the scope of that commission was to investigate what happened at residential schools and the gravity of the situation."
The group hopes to be reading the 94 calls to action issued by the TRC report in time for July 1.