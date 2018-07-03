Thunder Bay man seeking to restart student group on drug policy

A former grad student in Thunder Bay, Ont., is hoping to restart the local chapter of Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy (CSSDP).

Canada is at a critical time for drug policy with the arrival of legalized marijuana, John Reesor told CBC, and youth need to have a voice in those discussions.

One possible area of concern, he said, is the fact that the newly passed federal law legalizing pot allows possession of very small amounts of the drug - up to five grams - by individuals aged 12 to 18. However, it is a criminal offence for adults who provide the drug to people of that same age group.

"There's a bit of a tension between [that] sort of softening of rules and regulations and what can come about as penalties for anyone that actually provides cannabis to youth between those ages," said Reesor, who was involved with the Thunder Bay chapter of CSSDP previously and is still a member of the organization at large.

Youth in Thunder Bay could especially benefit from access to the group, he added.

"I think Thunder Bay has had a lot of challenges with mental health and addictions, and I think the earlier that young people can be educated on this topic, ... so much the better," he said.

Students wanting to join the organization can look up the Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy Thunder Bay Facebook page.

