Canadian Rangers support Ginoogaming First Nation amidst outbreak, extreme cold

A small group of Canadian Rangers wrapped up an operation aiding in COVID-19 crisis management in Ginoogaming First Nation, about 310 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont.

At the end of January, the First Nation called for military assistance following a COVID-19 outbreak in the community of about 200 people. A group of six Rangers and two full-time members of the Canadian Army were dispatched to the community for 10 days.

"We're sad to see them leave," said Sheri Taylor, a Ginoogaming First Nation band councilor and health director in a media release.

"They were willing to do whatever we needed them to do. They weren't fussy about anything. They were there. Despite the temperatures … they braved the elements.The cold meant nothing to them."

The Canadian Rangers arrived in Ginoogaming on Feb 1, and assisted with food deliveries and the vaccine rollout plan for the community.

Team members even delivered activities to children and families during the lockdown, and provided snow removal for elders.

Warrant Officer Carl Wolfe assisted community members in Ginoogaming First Nation this month. (Sergeant Peter Moon, Canadian Rangers)

"We assessed the situation and came up with a strategy," said Warrant Officer Carl Wolfe, a Ranger army instructor. "We said we're going to give the community the best ten days that we can and we would make as much difference as we could in those ten days and, regardless, we'd know we'd put forward our best effort."

Wolfe said despite the manual labour, and the extreme cold, members of his team took pride in being able to help the local community.

"Some people at a far distance before they get their mask up at the door, you could see big smiles, and everyone was very appreciative and thankful," said Wolfe.

"I think even just going around every morning to knock on an elders door to make sure, you know, everything is good and their walkway is safe to walk out made a difference. Just letting them know that someone was there."

The number of COVID-19 cases dropped from nine to one while the Rangers were in the community.