Canadian Armed Forces arrive to assist Bearskin Lake First Nation with COVID-19 outbreak

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces had arrived in Bearskin Lake, a First Nation in northern Ontario gripped by an outbreak of COVID-19 that has seen more than half the population infected.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Saturday that soldiers are conducting an initial assessment.

More than half of the roughly 400 people living in the remote First Nation 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., have tested positive for COVID-19. Even more are in quarantine.

It's left the community with a dwindling number of people to perform essential tasks such as delivering wood, food and medicine to those in isolation.

Nearby remote First Nations have donated supplies to Bearskin Lake, filling planes with essential items such as food, medicine and air purifiers.

Community members from Bearskin Lake First Nation unload supplies from a plane chartered by Wapekeka First Nation. (Submitted by Monica Chapman)

"They do appreciate all of the support they've been receiving from neighbouring communities," Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox, who represents 49 First Nations across northern Ontario and is from Bearskin Lake, previously told CBC News.

"But the problem is there's no boots on the ground. So whatever comes into the First Nation, there's no one there to deliver those things. There's no one there to cut the wood."

The arrival of troops comes at a critical time as Bearskin Lake Chief Lefty Kamenawatamin worries some community members may need to be hospitalized.

He said the community is about 80 per cent vaccinated, but he is concerned about elders, infants and vulnerable people with chronic health conditions.