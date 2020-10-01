Thunder Bay man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested on city's south side

A Thunder Bay man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is facing several charges after being arrested on the city's south side this week, police said.

The arrest was made by members of the police Break and Enter and Robbery Unit, who were in the 200 block of McKellar Street South just before 8 p.m. Tuesday when they saw the accused enter a residence.

Officers contained the building, and the accused jumped out of a second-storey window in an attempt to flee from police, but he was arrested after a struggle.

The Canada-wide warrant had been issued due to the accused violating his parole in relation to a manslaughter charge, police said.

The accused was also wanted by Thunder Bay police due to an incident on Sept. 22, in which he fled from police officers in a vehicle.

The 42-year-old man is facing charges of resisting police, dangerous driving, flight from police and obstructing police.

The accused remains in custody, and is due in court on Oct. 7.