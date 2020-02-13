Ontario Provincial Police are alerting the public of a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say 32-year-old Jamie Dryden has allegedly breached his statutory release.

According to police, he is serving a two year and nine month sentence for three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of break and enter, wearing a disguise with intent, and theft.

The 32-year-old is described by police as an Indigenous male, 5'6" tall and 165 lbs. The offender has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and several tattoos.

The tattoos, police said, include a panther, spider web, and skulls.

Dryden also has a tattoo of barbed wire on Dryden's left forearm, and the words "Three Men Keep A Secret, Two are Dead" tattooed on his right arm. He also has an eye tattooed on his left hand.

According to police, Dryden is known to frequent Thunder Bay, as well as the Hamilton, Brantford, York, Durham, Parry Sound, Toronto, Barrie, and Bracebridge areas.

Dryden is also wanted by the Hamilton Police Service for several violent criminal offences and is considered armed and dangerous.