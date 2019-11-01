Skip to Main Content
Canada Post building in Thunder Bay evacuated after discovery of unknown substance
Thunder Bay

The Canada Post building in Thunder Bay was evacuated Friday morning after the discovery of a mysterious substance.
The discovery of an unknown substance prompted the evacuation of the Canada Post building on Alloy Drive in Thunder Bay. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Employees were cleared out of the Alloy Drive post office around 10 a.m. when the unknown substance, which had been initially described as a white powder, was found.

Emergency services attended the scene, including Thunder Bay Fire Rescue's hazardous materials team.

The substance was found to not be a threat.

