Canada Post building in Thunder Bay evacuated after discovery of unknown substance
The Canada Post building in Thunder Bay was evacuated Friday morning after the discovery of a mysterious substance.
Employees were cleared out of the Alloy Drive post office around 10 a.m. when the unknown substance, which had been initially described as a white powder, was found.
Emergency services attended the scene, including Thunder Bay Fire Rescue's hazardous materials team.
The substance was found to not be a threat.