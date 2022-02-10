Thunder Bay's Eric Staal reacts to Canada's 5-1 win over Germany at Olympic hockey tournament

Canada's men's hockey team opened its Olympic campaign Wednesday with a dominating 5-1 win over Germany on Thursday.

Eric Staal, from Thunder Bay, Ont., who won gold in 2010 and is looking for another NHL shot, is the captain of the team mixed with youngsters and former NHLers like himself. He recorded an assist in Thursday's victory, which had goals from Alex Grant, Daniel Winnik, Maxim Noreau and Jordan Weal

Canada is scheduled to face the U.S. at 11:10 p.m. ET on Friday before closing out round-robin play in Group A against China at 8:10 a.m ET on Sunday.

The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 19.

You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.