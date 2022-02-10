Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·WATCH

Thunder Bay's Eric Staal reacts to Canada's 5-1 win over Germany at Olympic hockey tournament

Canada’s men’s hockey team opened its Olympic campaign Wednesday with a dominating 5-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Here's what captain Eric Staal had to say after the win

Olympic veteran captains Team Canada to first win in Beijing as matchup with United States looms

CBC News ·

Captain Eric Staal recaps Canada's 5-1 men's hockey win over Germany

5 hours ago
Duration 1:15
Men's hockey captain Eric Staal says Thursday's 5-1 opening win over Germany was a great way to get out the nerves ahead of a big game against the United States. 1:15

Canada's men's hockey team opened its Olympic campaign Wednesday with a dominating 5-1 win over Germany on Thursday. 

Eric Staal, from Thunder Bay, Ont., who won gold in 2010 and is looking for another NHL shot, is the captain of the team mixed with youngsters and former NHLers like himself. He recorded an assist in Thursday's victory, which had goals from Alex Grant, Daniel Winnik, Maxim Noreau and Jordan Weal

Click on the video player above to watch his postgame reaction. 

Canada is scheduled to face the U.S. at 11:10 p.m. ET on Friday before closing out round-robin play in Group A against China at 8:10 a.m ET on Sunday.

The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 19.

You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.

Team Canada defender Maxim Noreau (56) celebrates with teammates Eric Staal (12) and Eric O'Dell (19) after scoring the fourth goal during second period men’s ice hockey action against Germany Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now